Brewing up more success

Dalkieth-based microbrewery Cross Borders Brewing Company continues to brew up a storm, recently picking up more recognition.

The company has just celebrated an eighth successful beer launch, won a coveted award for their Pale at the Scottish Beer Awards, and were crowned Business Start Up of The Year at the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

These recent wins added to the brewery’s already impressive awards haul that includes Silver and Bronze SIBA Awards.

Cross Borders attended the Scottish Beer Awards in September, after being in production for just over a year, and walked away with a Bronze award in the Best Pale category for their 3.8 per cent Pale. The brewery was also a finalist in the Best Marketing and Business Breakthrough of the Year categories.

Head Brewer Jonny Wilson said: “There were so many great beers entered in to the category that to even be nominated for such a prestigious award was an amazing achievement. To then find out on the night that we’d won the Bronze for our Pale was an incredible feeling.”

In October the company also won a Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Business Award for Business Start Up of The Year. Director Gary Munckton said: “To win Business Start Up of The Year is a fantastic achievement.

“It goes to show what hard work, passion and a commitment to pushing ourselves to produce the best possible beer can do.”