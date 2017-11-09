Business district plans a step closer

A scheme to create a Business Improvement District in Dalkeith like the one in Penicuik is a step closer thanks to a £40,000 investment.

Midlothian Council and the Borders Railway Blueprint Programme each put £10,000 into the project, matching a £20,000 grant from the Scottish Government.

The funding will allow the project, led by One Dalkeith, to appoint a part time coordinator to lead a consultation with all the businesses in and around the town centre.

Cllr Russell Imrie (Lab), the cabinet member for economic development, said: “Working with One Dalkeith, we want as many Dalkeith businesses to tell us what they think will make the town centre a stronger, more vibrant place where businesses can thrive.

“The aim is for the town centre to be a destination in its own right, with people coming on the Borders Railway to enjoy the shops, restaurants, businesses and tourism opportunities nearby like Dalkeith Country Park.

“We’re really hoping we get an enthusiastic response to the consultation.”

The consultation process will help understand the needs of the businesses and identify key projects which the BID would deliver if successful at ballot. This will be presented in a business plan. The whole process should take around 15 months.

Tom Donaldson of One Dalkeith said: “This is an excellent opportunity for Dalkeith businesses to take a proactive hand in development and enhancement of the collective economic wellbeing of our community.”