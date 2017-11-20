First Minister visits Stoats

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week visited Loanhead-based company Stoats - Scotland’s 1000th Living Wage-accredited employer.

During the visit The First Minister met staff and congratulated the company on gaining accreditation.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with staff at Stoats in Loanhead

She said: “I am delighted that Scotland has reached this landmark during Living Wage Week. I congratulate Stoats on their commitment to demonstrate leadership in the business community by paying workers a fair, living wage.

“Through the Scottish Living Wage accreditation initiative, the Scottish Government is helping ensure peoples’ basic pay meets the cost of living.

“As well as the benefits to workers, it also makes sense to employers.

“Evidence shows paying the Real Living Wage leads to increased productivity, better morale and lower sickness absence.

“It also demonstrates to the world that the organisation is committed to treating its workforce well.”

Tony Stone, managing director of Stoats, said: “Our staff are absolutely integral to our brand. We appreciate the hard work our team commits to produce 38,000 porridge oat bars by hand daily, consistently delivering quality products for our customers.

“We are very proud to be a Living Wage employer and to receive this recognition from the First Minister on our commitment to our workforce.”