Haggis back on Canadian menu

Haggis will be exported to Canada for the first time in almost 50 years, after Loanhead-based Macsween developed a new recipe that meets regulations.

It follows the lifting of the Canadian ban on red meat imports from Europe in 2015.

James Macsween, managing director of Macsween of Edinburgh, said: “We at Macsween are absolutely delighted to be the first Scottish haggis sold in Canada in 46 years! Finally, Canadians and the ex-pat community within Canada will be able to enjoy the UK’s number one haggis brand, loved for its’ award-winning taste and texture. This is a huge milestone for Macsween to be expanding internationally and leading the way in an increasingly competitive market.”