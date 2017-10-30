Haggis back on Canadian menu

Haggis will be exported to Canada for the first time in almost 50 years, after Loanhead-based Macsween developed a new recipe that meets regulations.
It follows the lifting of the Canadian ban on red meat imports from Europe in 2015.
James Macsween, managing director of Macsween of Edinburgh, said: “We at Macsween are absolutely delighted to be the first Scottish haggis sold in Canada in 46 years! Finally, Canadians and the ex-pat community within Canada will be able to enjoy the UK’s number one haggis brand, loved for its’ award-winning taste and texture. This is a huge milestone for Macsween to be expanding internationally and leading the way in an increasingly competitive market.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Midlothian Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.