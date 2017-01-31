Latest local job figures show further fall

The latest job figures for Midlothian from the Office for National Statistics show that unemployment figures continue to fall.

The latest Labour Market Statistics show a three per cent drop in unemployment year on year to 865, this continues the downward trend which has shown a 57 per cent drop in the last five years. The number of unemployed 18-24 year-olds in Midlothian has dropped to 205, a year on year drop of five per cent, which again continues the downward trend in that last five years which is 69 per cent.

The Dalkeith job centre is currently preparing for the launch of Universal Credit Full Service in March this year, which it says offers a more flexible support for customers re-entering the labour market.