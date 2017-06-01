Loanhead brewer proves it is the cream of the crop

Leading Scottish craft brewer, Stewart Brewing, is celebrating after winning a top prize at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

The brewer’s popular beer Radical Road fought off tough competition to win the Brewing award, which was introduced for the first time this year and is sponsored by Heriot Watt University.

The awards ceremony, at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, recognised businesses and individuals in Scotland who are leading the way with innovation, enterprise and quality. There were more than 270 entries across all the award categories.

Jo Stewart, Stewart Brewing co-founder, said: “It’s such an honour to be recognised at this prestigious level so we’re incredibly proud, especially when the competition was so strong. It’s been a huge team effort to get us to where we are today and it feels great to know all our hard work has paid off. Thanks so much to our customers and to Scotland Food and Drink for their continued support.”

Radical Road is available in the Stewart Brewing brewery shop at Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, Loanhead.