Local businesses pick up chamber awards

This year Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards took place last week, recognising local businesses for their hard work and achievements.

Held at the Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, the 11-year-old awards highlight the strengths of local businesses.

Keith Barbour, joint chief executive of event organisers, Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This year over 50 per cent of entries were from businesses who had not entered before and the judges had a hard task in picking the winners.

“The standard of entries has increased year on year and, overall, the range of businesses and the quality of them shows what an array of talent there is in the area.”

Winners - Business Growth- Golf Clubs 4 Cash, Business Innovation - Power Migration, Environmental Impact- Prentice Coaches, SME of the Year- AM Bid Service, Commitment to Student & Graduate- The Mercat Gril, Commitment to Youth Development- EDF Energy Nuclear Generation, Business Start Up- Cross Borders Brewing, Community Impact- Dunbar Music School, Excellence in Customer Service-The Aerial Man, Business Ambassador- Lynn Mann, Supernature.