Major contract signed for next phase of Shawfair

The development of Shawfair has taken a major step forward with the signing of a multi-million pound infrastructure contract.

The £4 million deal between Shawfair LLP and Crummock is for a wide range of infrastructure works including upgrades to local roads, new street lighting and the construction of new footpaths and cycle-routes.

Nick Waugh, director of Shawfair LLP, said: “This deal is significant for Shawfair. The creation of new footpaths and cycle routes will significantly improve the linkages throughout Shawfair, making this already well-connected site even better, whilst encouraging active travel that is central to our carefully considered masterplan approach.”

The announcement comes on the back of the recent news that housebuilders Bellway and Miller Homes are to bring forward more than 350 new homes with both hoping to be on site this Summer.

Jim Donaldson, construction director for Crummock added: “Crummock is proud to be part of this prestigious project, which will be a major economic boost to the area.

“At peak works, we will be employing around 45 people on site, many of whom live locally. This project will also contribute to us hiring nine apprentices this year.”

The development of the new community at Shawfair will deliver 4000 homes, new schools, business spaces and public amenities over the next 20 years.