Midlothian company creates its own school for drivers

A Midlothian firm is taking a proactive approach to solving an experience shortage in the industry.

The creation of a Driver Academy by the NWH Group counters a shortage in class 2 HGV drivers.

Managing director Mark Williams said: “The rising cost of the licence and the difficulty faced in finding work as a newly qualified driver, means businesses the length and breadth of the country are faced with the challenge of a driver shortage which is preventing services from being delivered.

“Insurance companies often do not allow companies to recruit new drivers due to risk, so we are working together to help overcome this major issue.”

NWH has been working alongside its own insurance provider to create the academy. The academy will allow NWH to recruit and train new HGV drivers by pairing them with an experienced mentor for six months before they are allowed to drive solo.

The Driver Academy is open to over 25s who have held a car licence for at least two years. Experience in a non-HGV driving role is advantageous, but not essential. Individuals who have previously received Scottish Government Funding for education purposes may not be eligible for the Academy e.g. apprenticeship or college course. NWH will assist applicants with checking eligibility at interview stage.

Following the interview stage and doctor’s medical examination, candidates will be supported to apply for their provisional HGV licence from the DVLA and provided with study materials for the theory test. Once the practical test has been passed, and CPC and digital tacho cards received, candidates can be employed by NWH and commence their paid traineeship.

From there, candidates will undergo a six month period of training with NWH and training provider GTG Training, initially being paired with an experienced driver mentor who will spend time developing the individuals’ driving skills and awareness.

The aim is by the end of the six months that candidates will be confidently driving solo, and ready to graduate from the Driver Academy. Candidates will be expected to commit to at lease three years service to the business as an employed driver.

NWH offers drivers a highly competitive packaging with weekly pay in the region of £600 plus a wide range of employee benefits.

Anyone interested in applying for the Driver Academy, should contact jobs@nwhgroup.co.uk