Midlothian Food and Drink Awards finalists chosen

The finalists have been announced in this year’s Midlothian Food and Drink Awards, following a public poll which attracted more than 8,800 votes.

Organised by Midlothian Tourism Forum and Midlothian Council, the awards gave local people and visitors the opportunity to vote for their favourite restaurant, pub, cafe or takeaway in six different categories.

The winners will be announced on June 15 in a special ceremony at the Restoration Yard restaurant.

The nominees in the Best Coffee category are Giovanni’s Bistro, Penicuik; The Paper Mill, Lasswade, and Poddington’s, Straiton.

Nominated for the Best Pint are The Paper Mill, Lasswade, The Dean Tavern, Newtongrange, and The Laird and Dog, Lasswade.

For Best Cafe Lunch, the contenders are Poddington’s, Straiton; The Restoration Yard, Dalkeith Country Park, and The Secret Herb Garden, Damhead/ Straiton.

Those nominated for Best Takeaway are Dino’s, Loanhead; the Cavaliere Pizzariatta, Dalkeith, and The Bombay Spice, Bonnyrigg.

For Best Restaurant Lunch, the contenders are the Lamp Room, Newtongrange; The Paper Mill, Lasswade, and Giovanni’s Bistro, Penicuik. Best Dinner finalists are The Howgate, the Cavaliere Restaurant, Dalkeith, and the Coronation Restaurant, Gorebridge.

This year’s awards are sponsored by the Midlothian Advertiser, Ikea, Itihaas, Buccleuch Estate Dalkeith Country Park, Crummock Ltd, Costco, Arthur Mackay and Flowers by Lamb.