Plans submitted for new filling station

Plans have been submitted to deliver a new petrol filling station alongside a drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant in Midlothian.

Located between the A7 and Melville Gate Road, the Euro Garages development would create up to 118 new jobs and is currently being considered by Midlothian Council.

Euro Garages has developed and currently operates hundreds of similar outlets across the UK. The company’s senior planning manager Tom Jeremiah said: “Adjacent to the City bypass, our proposals present an opportunity to boost the economy in Midlothian and create new jobs.

“Wherever possible, Euro Garages utilise local labour markets so the 118 new jobs created by the development will go to local people. Combined with new roadside infrastructure, the proposed development will offer a boost to the local economy.

“Our proposals are part of the wider development of the site which would deliver a range of roadside infrastructure and many more jobs.

“We are working closely with other applicants to deliver the best possible scheme and we look forward to working with the community in the months and years ahead.”