Rosewell housing plans go on display

Midlothian residents living in or near the village of Rosewell are being invited and urged to attend an exhibition to learn more about a proposal to bring new homes to the area.

Banks Property, the company behind the project, is hoping that the exhibition will give local people the opportunity to learn about the scheme, ask any questions and to provide useful feedback on the proposed site layout.

The exhibition will be held at Rosewell Development Trust’s premises, 85 Carnethie Street, Rosewell, on Wednesday, February 15 from 1pm to 7pm.

The Hamilton-based developer is expected to submit a detailed planning application for the new homes in the spring having announced its intentions in a Proposal of Application Notice sent to key council and community council representatives in late 2015.

Chris Kelsey, communications manager at the Banks Group, said: “We believe this is an important development for the area and this exhibition offers the community the opportunity to put questions to our team and learn a great deal more about the plans.

“Demand for new homes with an easy commute to Edinburgh has easily outstripped supply, pushing up prices and making homeownership challenging for many local people. Developments such as this one at Rosewell are therefore essential to keep prices down and give hope to young families and people looking for good quality, affordable homes in an excellent location.

“At Banks we believe the community should be involved and informed throughout the process and look forward to meeting with residents of Rosewell and its surrounding area.”

Occupying the 12.6 acre ‘Doctor’s Field’, north of Carnethie Street, the project will comprise around 120 family homes in a sustainable expansion of the historic village of Rosewell. The development, over an area the size of six football pitches, is expected to provide a range of homes from three, four and five bedroom family homes to affordable starter homes.

With the site located in an area showing significant housing shortfall and strong demand, Banks Property is hoping that construction can commence in late 2017, subject to planning permission being granted.

The project will follow up on the successful neighbouring Roselea development of 63 homes, realised through a partnership between Banks Property and Miller Homes.

To learn more about this exciting plan which will bring much needed new homes, jobs and investment into Midlothian, please go to: http://www.banksgroup.co.uk/doctors-field/support-this-project/

If people are unable to make the exhibition on Wednesday, February 15, copies of the exhibition posters will available to view in the community hub afterwards and on the Banks Group website project site at: http://www.banksgroup.co.uk/doctors-field/