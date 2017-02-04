Businessman sets up fund for local day centre

A Penicuik businessman has set up a crowdfunding page to help raise £1500 for a local day centre which was recently hit by vandalism.

William Lister (33), owner of Dream Clean Valeting and Detailing, decided to raise money for Broomhill Day Centre after hearing that its security gate was damaged and a fence was kicked down on the weekend of January 14-15. The 30-year-old centre looks after 71 older people every week.

Willliam said: “We have been hit by vandalism as well. There is too much of this going on in the community.

“I like supporting the local community, whether it be the local cricket club or whatever.

“But because I can’t give as much as I would like to I thought why not get the community together? I have seen crowdfunding appeals work so I thought I would give it a go.

“I have got a soft spot for old people – we are all going to be old one day.

“I was always told to respect my elders and when things like this happen it pulls at my heart strings.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/broomhill-day-centre to donate.