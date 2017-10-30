Call for streets to be named after pit victims

A plea by Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council for ideas of names for new streets in the area has attracted a popular suggestion.

Alan Greig is proposing naming any new streets after the 18 men who lost their lives at Easthouses Pit over the years and who are remembered on the local miners’ memorial.

He said: “My wife Louise D’Arcy-Greig and I have proposed to the community council that the men who died at Easthouses pit over the years should have their names used as they were all part of the community.

“There are a lot of street names in the community with politicians’ names, including Keir Hardie Drive and Bevan Road.

“We don’t see why streets should be named after politicians or famous folk when we have locals who should be remembered for what happened to them and who put so much into the community.

“The community council seemed quite keen on this suggestion and when I put it on the community council Facebook page so many people thought it was a good idea.

“There are a lot of developments going to be going up in Mayfield, the old Bryans School site has three different developments proposed so it’s going to take Mayfield up to the top of the ridge there.

“We think those new streets should be named after the 18 men listed on the Easthouses Miners’ Memorial.”

Alan now hopes that relatives of these men come forward to approve the idea.

He said: ““We hope relatives get in touch with us so we can get their permission to put their family member’s name forward for a street.

“So far I have had three families come to me that claim to be related to three of the miners.

“I think the council would have to track families further back, these ones were from the 1950s. If there is living family in the area the council need their permission.”

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council chairman Robert Hogg said: “It’s a good thing, this is an ex-mining community so anything that can keep the tradition alive is welcome, it’s a good idea. The community council supports this.”

Miners’ relatives can email Alan at - alan_greig2907@yahoo.co.uk.