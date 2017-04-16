Calling all Midlothian groups

Community projects in Midlothian could receive a cash injection thanks to Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork to launch the monthly roll-out of its funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects. ‘greenspace scotland’ is working with Groundwork to support Scottish communities.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £28.5 million to more than 4000 projects up and down the UK and the supermarket is now calling on community groups to put themselves forward for a grant.

Three groups in each local area will be awarded grants every other month. Tesco customers will have the chance to vote with a token given to them at the check-out every time they shop.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “The money raised from our customers buying bags is making a big difference to local communities across the country. Thanks to Bags of Help, millions has been invested so far on local projects like parks, sports facilities, school playgrounds and community gardens – projects that have all been chosen by our customers.”

Emma Halliday, community enabler, at ‘greenspace scotland’, added: “It’s great to see the positive difference that Bags of Help is making to communities across the UK and we are delighted to be involved in supporting thousands of local people make their mark in their community. The scale and variety of activities supported by Bags of Helps shows what can be achieved when communities are given the support and the encouragement they need to make change happen in their local area.”

Tesco has two superstores – at Hardengreen, Eskbank, and Penicuik.

Community groups and charities can apply for funding and Tesco customers and colleagues can nominate projects they’d like to see receive some cash. Just ask in store for more information or visit the Bags of Help website, visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp/