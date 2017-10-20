Camping adventure for Newtongrange Beavers

Almost 40 Beavers from Newtongrange have just returned from a very muddy weekend camp Netherurd Campsite.
Despite the rain and mud, the Beavers took part in a packed programme culminating in 30 Beavers camping overnight on Saturday.
All the Beavers took part in either caving, climbing or low ropes, they went on a hike, pitched their tents and cooked some food on fires they had built. Many were asking when we can go to camp again, with one Beaver even suggesting that it become a monthly occurrence!
Beaver leader Ross Lyall said: “My thanks to the leaders and parents who helped with this and made it all possible. Until next time...”
