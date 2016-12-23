Carers offered chance to take some time out

Local carer organisation VOCAL will be providing a space for unpaid carers in Midlothian to take some time out for themselves over the festive period.

Carers often face additional pressures at this time of year and may find their usual support and services much reduced. VOCAL has listened to carers’ needs and is opening for three days between Christmas and New Year so that carers can take some time out from their busy lives, talk to other carers and get the support they need.

The VOCAL carer centres in Edinburgh and Midlothian will be open on the following dates: Edinburgh (8-13 Johnston Terrace) – Wednesday, December 28 and Friday, December 30, 11am-3pm, and Midlothian (30/1 Hardengreen Estate, Dalkeith) – Thursday, December 29, 11am-3pm.

Carers are invited to come along in person and join in the fun activities which include a daily drop-in carer café, workshops including crafts, hand massage and guided meditation, group activities and a chill-out area.

Staff and volunteers from the VOCAL carer support team and counselling service will also be available to provide information and individual support in person, by email or phone.

Carers can find out more on the VOCAL website: www.vocal.org.uk/time-for-me

Alternatively please contact VOCAL Midlothian by email: midlothian@vocal.org.uk or call 0131 663 6869.