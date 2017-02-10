Cash support to help Midlothian pupil attainment

More than 1,800 Midlothian pupils are to benefit from Scottish Government cash to close the poverty-related attainment gap in schools.

Midlothian Council is set to receive £2,272,800 from the £120m Pupil Equity Funding scheme to improve standards.

The Midlothian allocations range from £138,000 to Woodburn Primary and £10,800 to Bilston Primary. The money will be spent at the discretion of teachers and school leaders.

Council leader Councillor Catherine Johnstone said: “Reducing inequality by closing the poverty-related attainment gap is a top priority of the council. Some of the sums for individual schools are significant – more than £135,000 for Lawfield and £115,200 for Newtongrange Primaries. This money will really make a difference to the continuing good work which is already happening across all of our schools to close the gap.”

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame added: “Every child in Scotland should have the best possible start in life, and it is unacceptable for children from the poorest backgrounds to have their chances limited by circumstances outside their control. This funding is an important step in tackling the inter-generational cycle of deprivation in our schools.”

Colin Beattie, the Midlothian North MSP, said: “The SNP in government has made closing the poverty-related attainment gap our number one priority, and our new £120 million Pupil Equity Fund is aimed at doing just that – supporting schools across Midlothian.

“This new announcement will let parents, teachers and school leaders in see how much funding they can expect to drive up standards and make necessary improvements.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “We are providing additional ring-fenced funding which will enable individual schools to target support where it is needed the most. The funding is in addition to the action being taken by this government to raise standards for all and make the improvements that are necessary to make Scottish education world-class.”