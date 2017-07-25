Catering changes at mining museum

If you hunger for homebaking or pine for the perfectly-crafted Panini then head over to the National Mining Museum Scotland.

Midlothian Council’s catering team has taken over the running of the cafe and it is already tempting visitors.

The council’s Catering Services Manager, Margaret McKenzie said: “We’re delighted to be given this opportunity to manage the cafe.

“If you’ve not been for a while, I’d thoroughly recommend a trip as there’s a new menu on offer. The home-made cakes, including millionaire’s shortbread, are absolutely irresistible while the hot Paninis and freshly made soup are really tasty.

The cafe is open to the public all year round seven days a week between 10am and 5pm. It offers a wide snacks menu with fresh food cooked on site, sourced from local suppliers.

The cabinet member for property and facilities, Councillor Derek Milligan said: “Sitting so close to Newtongrange station, the mining museum is ideally located to take advantage of the vast opportunities the Borders Railway brings to attract more visitors.

“We’re keen to make sure that everyone who comes to enjoy the mining museum lists the cafe as among the highlights of their trip.”

For more information on the National Mining Museum Scotland visit www.nationalminingmuseum.com