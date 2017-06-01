Celebrating the work of Midlothian’s volunteers

Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration of the fantastic contribution millions of volunteers make across the UK and it takes place from June 1 to 7.

Organisations across the county have plenty of activities planned for their volunteers including afternoon teas, picnics,‘Big Lunch’ celebrations and beetle drives!

Volunteer Midlothian hosts an annual awards ceremony during Volunteers’ Week to recognise the huge contribution that volunteers make in Midlothian. This year they have received more than 40 nominations across eight award categories. The ceremony will be held at Newbattle Abbey College toldahy (Thursday) in what promises to be a very inspiring evening.

Staff from Volunteer Midlothian will also be out and about hosting pop-up stalls during Volunteers’ Week; promoting the wide variety of volunteering opportunities available in Midlothian – so keep an eye out for them.

For more information on Volunteers’ Week and how you can get involved visit www.volunteermidlothian.org.uk or call 0131 660 1216.