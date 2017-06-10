Charity appeal for stock for its Midlothian shops

Barnardo’s Scotland’s stores in Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith are running low on stock and the shops are in need of donations of children’s toys and women’s clothes – especially dresses and tops.

William Farrell, area business manager for Barnardo’s Scotland’s shops in Midlothian, said: Business has been so good in the charity shop we really are running low on stock. I’m certainly not complaining but we do like to keep our rails full and offer a good selection of clothes and toys to our customers and more stock is urgently needed.

“We don’t normally appeal for donations but managers in a few areas are reporting that they are running a bit low on stock, unusual this early into the season, so we we’re putting out an appeal to the general public to bring their donations to our stores when they are clearing their wardrobes and drawers.”

The stores in Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith are open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Barnardo’s Scotland has more than 95 shops across Scotland to find your local shop visit their website at www.barnardos.org.uk/shops.