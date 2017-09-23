Charity hosts Dalkeith dementia event

Alzheimer Scotland Mid & East Lothian Services is inviting people living with dementia and their families across Midlothian to get to know the third national dementia strategy for Scotland, which aims to transform services to ensure people with dementia get the support they need, at all ages and stages of the illness.

Largely welcomed by Alzheimer Scotland for the long term commitment to improve the lives of people with dementia and those who care for them in Scotland when it launched in June, the national dementia charity now aims to bring together communities to help shed light on the next steps in dementia care across Scotland.

Local residents affected by dementia are being invited to an event on Tuesday, October 3, to meet with Alzheimer Scotland staff.

Alaine Chalmers, service manager from Alzheimer Scotland, said: “With the introduction of Scotland’s third national dementia strategy we want to bring together people living with dementia and their families to talk about the new commitments outlined by the Scottish Government to help make sense of everything from a local perspective.

“As well as looking at the new commitments in detail from the improvement of a person-centred service for people with dementia and their families – from the point of diagnosis to the end of life, we call on our local integration authorities and care providers to ensure that the delivery of this strategy is given priority and resources so that the aspirations of the strategy become the reality for people living with dementia across Midlothian.”

The Alzheimer Scotland local engagement event will take place at Dalkeith Baptist Church, North Wynd, Dalkeith, on October 3 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. If you would like to attend please contact Alaine Chalmers, service manager, on 0131 654 1114 or email mid&eastlothianservices@alzscot.org. As well as discussing the third dementia strategy there will be light refreshments.

There are approximately 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland and by 2020 it is estimated that there will be over one million people living with the illness in the UK. If you have any questions about dementia and of the services available in your area call Alzheimer Scotland’s 24 Hour Helpline on 0808 808 3000 or visit the website at www.alzscot.org.