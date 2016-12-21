Charity offers help and support at Christmas

Two new guides to surviving Christmas and New Year in Midlothian and Edinburgh have been produced by a Scottish charity.

The ‘Surviving Christmas and New Year’ booklets have been issued by Health in Mind. They offer tips and information to support many people who find the festive period challenging.

“The booklets highlight the range of support and services available in each area,” said Flora Sharp, who runs the charity’s Information Resource Centre. She explained how worries about money, heating bills or family conflicts can make people feel anxious and unhappy.

“The booklets are available online and as well as providing tips for keeping well and getting through Christmas, they contain emergency contacts for agencies that can help with addictions, housing, money and advocacy; details about foodbanks and free or low cost food; safety and emergency services; support for carers and services open on 25 December.

“On Christmas Day many people don’t want to be on their own and the booklets highlight organisations providing Christmas lunch and for anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, there are contact numbers too,” said Flora.

The booklets can be downloaded from the Health in Mind website: www.health-in-mind.org.uk or from the Health in Mind Information Resource Centre at 40 Shandwick Place, Edinburgh.

The publications are based on leaflets originally produced by the FAST group in West Dumbarton and the Fife Adult Protection Committee.