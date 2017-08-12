Charity praises Midlothian supporters

New figures released by British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland show that residents in the Lothians, Lanarkshire and South of Scotland raised £288,581 for the charity’s life saving research last year by fundraising in their community.

More than £6000 was raised through partnerships with local business, more than £13,000 raised through local school fundraising and more than £72,500 raised by fundraisers holding their own event for BHF Scotland’s Do Your Own Thing campaign.

Sarah Miller, Edinburgh, Lothians, Lanarkshire and South of Scotland fundraising manager at BHF Scotland, said: “As the nation’s heart charity we rely entirely on the enormous generosity of our supporters to continue our life saving work. To raise such an incredible amount in 12 months is extraordinary. Pennies really do amount to pounds and so I’d like to personally thank every single person for their support. Your donations are vital to our research, and will help us to save more lives.”

Heart and circulatory disease causes more than a quarter (27 per cent) of all deaths in Scotland, or nearly 16,000 deaths each year. Thanks to the generosity of communities across the country the BHF is funding research in laboratories across Scotland that are central to discovering new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease. By 2020 the BHF will have funded half a billion pounds of life saving research, to help accelerate the fight against these devastating conditions which claim the lives of nearly 160,000 people in the UK each year.

Get involved in the fight against heart disease and be part of the 2017 fundraising revolution. To find out more about how you can get involved visit www.bhf.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising or contact Sarah on 07702 917 677 or millers@bhf.org.uk