Charity seeks blooming wonderful volunteers

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, which takes places throughout March, but the charity needs people to sign up to volunteer now.

Fiona Beaton, community fundraiser for Midlothian, said: “We are calling on the people to help us make every daffodil count this year. We ask our collectors to encourage people to give a donation and wear a daffodil pin. So round up your friends, family and colleagues and together we can help Marie Curie Nurses provide vitals hands on care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones.”

Kelvin Carter, Marie Curie collector, added: “Sylvia, my first wife, was a Marie Curie Nurse. She enjoyed being in a position to be able to help people, that was why she did nursing. When Sylvia was diagnosed with cancer, I knew that I couldn’t do her justice in looking after her in the way that she deserved to be.

“The Marie Curie hospice where she worked offered to look after her and I was absolutely delighted to think that the people who had worked with her, and loved her, were able to care for her. It was amazing – it couldn’t have been better. I raise money for the appeal in Sylvia’s memory. Two hours spent collecting isn’t a lot of time but every second counts. I would encourage anyone to collect – If I can do it, you can too!”

Volunteer to support now: mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil, call Fiona on 0131 561 3961 or email fiona.beaton@mariecurie.org.uk.