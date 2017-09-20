Charity seeks new Dalkeith organiser

Poppyscotland needs you! Scotland’s leading Armed Forces charity is searching for a new Scottish Poppy Appeal Area Organiser (AO) to lead the fundraising push in Dalkeith this year and beyond.

Poppyscotland head of fundraising Gordon Michie said: “We’re looking for individuals, groups of friends, or community organisations that have good organisational skills to step forward to lead this year’s appeal in Dalkeith.

“Last year, £17,000 was raised in the area, but, without your help, we will struggle to collect even a fraction of that amount.

“By volunteering for Poppyscotland you will be helping us transform the lives of Scottish veterans, those currently serving, and their families who are in need.

“The money raised from the annual Poppy Appeal enables us to provide life-changing support to those affected by many issues including poverty, mental health problems and disability.

“Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, and, without their vital support, we simply wouldn’t be able to run the Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

Mr Michie added: “Volunteering with us also offers some great benefits for you, too; our volunteers gain a real sense of achievement, immense pride and satisfaction by doing something worthwhile.

“It’s also a great opportunity to meet new people and have fun while giving something back, so, if this sounds like something for you, please do get in touch.”

One of Poppyscotland’s newest recruits is Lynne McKay, whose husband Tommy spent 22 years in the Army. Lynne’s advice is: “Just do it – no thought needed!”

Area organisers form a 420-strong team covering every city, town and village in Scotland. They help the charity to pin more than five million poppies on to Scotland’s coats, jackets and jumpers.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal raised more than £3 million last year thanks to the support of the public and the dedication of 10,000 volunteers.

○For more information or to chat about this opportunity, contact Kate Jenkins, Volunteer Support Coordinator at Poppyscotland, on 0131 550 1597 or 07458 016 089, or e-mail at volunteer@poppyscotland.org.uk.