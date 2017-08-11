Check out women’s rugby taster sessions

Dalkeith is one three Lothian rugby clubs across the country to host free rugby taster sessions this summer for women.

Women across Scotland are being invited to try rugby for the first time as part of Scottish Rugby’s #BeTheBestYou campaign to encourage women of all ages, body sizes andexperience to give it a go.

The session at Dalkeith take place this Saturday from 11am.

New players will have the chance to develop their skills at tailored sessions focussing on the enjoyment and social side as much as the sporting and personal development aspects.

Earlier this year, Scottish Rugby launched the #BeTheBestYou initiative and held taster sessions at rugby clubs.

This summer they are looking to build on the success so far with clubs hosting three to four sessions over the next two months for beginners.

This is great timing for women who want to continue as they can join a team ahead of next season, Sheila Begbie, head of Women’s and Girl’s Rugby at Scottish Rugby said: “The first round of #BeTheBestYou taster sessions were a success with beginners trying rugby for the first time and loving it.

“It’s great to see clubs backing our initiative, which highlights the positive benefits of playing rugby to women and girls. Step outside of your comfort zone and get along to a club this summer - you won’t regret it.”

Women’s and girls’ rugby continues to grow in Scotland with the number of teams increasing from 192 to 214 in the past year. The objective is to raise the profile of the game, and ultimately increase participation, even further.

To find out more information, visit www.scottishrugby.org/bestyou.