Church hopes for an upgrade

St Leonard’s Church on Dobbies Road in Lasswade has applied for planning permission to give the church hall a six figure upgrade.

The plans would see the existing church hall replaced, once planning permission and funding is secured, as part of a project which started in 2010 when a structural survey of the hall was recommended. In 2011 the survey revealed that the hall was at risk of damp.

After further research and analysis it was decided by the Church Vestry in 2013 that repairing the existing hall was not cost effective. It was then agreed to look at the potential benefits of a new build, with a full planning application being submitted earlier this year.

The new hall would include a 91 square metre main hall, as well as a 20 square metre meeting room, a kitchen and toilet facilities.

Speaking at the Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Council meeting last week, St Leonard’s minister Peter Harris said: “The existing hall has served the community but it’s not fit for purpose anymore.

“At the moment it’s an L-shaped building, so if we square-off the existing footprint we also create a small meeting room with a kitchen.

“The planning application has been put into the council. So we are seeking permission, and then start fundraising.

“When you do the sums, although we could have repaired the existing building, it wouldn’t be reliable for the future. We wanted to add something to the church and to the community.”