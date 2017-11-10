Citizen of the Year award for ‘jam man’

Penicuik’s Citizen of the Year David Bennet has spoken of his delight at receiving the honour from Penicuik and District Community Council.

Although he was born in Edinburgh and spent most of his life in Bonnyrigg, 83-year-old David is a well known face in his hometown for the past seven years, thanks to his voluntary work including as a foodbank driver, and he is known locally as the ‘jam man’ for producing his own jam.

The retired painter and decorator and former foster parent is delighted to have picked up this years award.

He said: “I feel brilliant, quite happy about that. This doesn’t happen to everyone every week. It’s quite an achievement.

“I have just helped people all my life, I’m what you would call a good samaritan. I have just helped out where I can.”

The former dog breeder also used to run a ringcraft class for dog owners and is a keen gardener, helping others with their gardens also.

“I don’t mind, I would rather give people plants than throw them out,” he said.

David, who swims 12 lengths every day, has six children, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one great great grandson.