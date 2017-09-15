Classroom changes approved for Burnbrae Primary

Nursery and Primary 1 pupils from Burnbrae Primary School will move into the school’s additional capacity at the new campus on Rosewell Road, Bonnyrigg, due to open in 2019.

At a full council meeting recently, councillors approved six recommendations after hearing the outcome of a public consultation and a report by Education Scotland.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, Councillor Jim Muirhead said: “We want to thank everyone who has taken the time to give their views on the proposed move. As you will see from the recommendations, we have listened to your views and we’ve taken on board a number of issues, such as concerns about children getting safely to the new campus and capacity at the current Burnbrae. We are now really looking forward to delivering a fantastic, purpose-designed space that will bring great educational benefits.”

The proposals will mean that when the new campus opens on Rosewell Road, Burnbrae Primary School will operate over two sites under the management of one head teacher with all nursery and P1 school pupils attending the Rosewell Road site.

In addition, there will be significant collaborations between all stakeholders, including parents, pupils and teachers, to ensure Burnbrae Primary maintains its singular identity.

The council has added that strong communications links will be maintained between the early learning and childcare teams, the staff of both Burnbrae and St Mary’s PS and council officers to ensure a smooth transition into the new campus with a clear plan on shared campus working.

School travel plans and parking arrangements will be reviewed to ensure any new and enhanced measures required are in place for the new campus opening.

Bespoke modular units at the existing Burnbrae Primary will ensure there is capacity for all pupils until the new school building is occupied.

Pupils and staff will be fully involved in designing the layout of internal and external spaces at the new campus, planned for August 2019.