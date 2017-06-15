College taster session for Midlothian young people

Young deaf and hard of hearing people aged 16 to 25 in Midlothian have the chance to get a taste of future college life by signing up for a charity-run course.

The three-day college preparation course is run by Action on Hearing Loss Scotland at Edinburgh College’s Milton campus from June 19 to 21. Participants must be able to attend all three days between 10am and 3pm.

The charity’s employment advisors working for its specialist Moving On service are working with Edinburgh College to give young deaf people thinking of further education the chance to find out more about the support that is available to them whilst studying.

The employment advisors, who sign to a high level of British Sign Language (BSL), work to build the confidence of their clients as well as give practical advice on preparing for college and interview training. The participants will have the opportunity to take part in a short photography course.

Communication support including British Sign Language interpretation and an electronic note-taker are available and lunches and reasonable travel expenses will be provided.

Sallie Tomaszewski, Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s employment team leader, said: “Young deaf or hard of hearing people from Midlothian should have access to the same opportunities in life as everyone else and our College Preparation Course aims to give potential students the information and confidence to let them realise their ambitions and discover how best to achieve their goals.”

To register for a place on the course, email movingon@hearingloss.org.uk, telephone 0738 8227407 or text 07341 738602.