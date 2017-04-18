Community group leader’s reflections

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council’s chairman looked back on the work his group has done in the past year at its AGM last week.

Robert Hogg spoke of the group’s efforts to tackle flooding issues at Pentland Rise, planning issues in the community, local flytipping, securing funding for extra play equipment in the park, as well as their work with other groups on the town centre masterplan to improve Bogwood Court and the surrounding area “to benefit the local community”.

Robert also reaffirmed the group’s commitment to stay on top of infrastructure issues, work with other local groups, Midlothian Council, Melville Housing, and with the NHS regarding the local surgery. He also mentioned the local history walk launched by the group last year and praised the “improved” police reports provided monthly.

Robert also thanked local councillors Peter De Vink (Indp) and Kenny Young (Lab) for their co-operation with the community council.

He added: “We are constantly meeting the council to discuss developer contributions and will continue to do that. It’s massively important to the area. I feel strongly that we should be getting these contributions for the local community.”