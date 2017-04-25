Community group looks for new chairman

Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Council is looking for a new chairman with experience in planning and dealing with official bodies.

The community group has grown and made significant strides in developing community engagement and information sharing in recent years, including running successful community campaigns, a Facebook Group with 6500 members and the recently opened David Dunn Fitness Trail.

Current chairman Darius Namdaran is stepping down after four years of service but will continue as a community councillor. He said: “We need someone to join the team with time and experience chairing meetings and liaising with Midlothian Council.” The group’s AGM is on April 27, 7pm, at King George V Park.