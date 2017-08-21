Community mural lights up Mayfield

The Mayfield Community Mural is now lit-up at night thanks to £8000 from former councillor Peter De Vink’s Environmental Improvement Fund.

Locals have welcomed the enhancement to artist Chris Rutterford’s mural unveiled in 2016.

Mayfield Community Council chairman Robert Hogg said: “The reaction has been fantastic, absolutely overwhelming, our Facebook page was inundated with positive comments.

“We have got to give Cllr De Vink praise, he was the driving force behind the original mural project and we can’t thank him enough for that and now the lights.”