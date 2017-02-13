Concerns over new homes for Mayfield

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council has raised concerns about a proposed new housing development at North Mayfield.

EMA Architecture had originally planned to build 63 homes on the site, but later changed that to 199, before coming down to its present target of 174 homes. This “cramming in” has alarmed the local community council, which is also pushing for the developer to make more contributions to the town centre masterplan for Mayfield. Despite not objecting to the plans, the group has expressed its concerns to Midlothian Council.

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council’s planning expert Stephen Liddell told members at their latest meeting last week: “None of the documentation seems to mention any developer contributions for Mayfield town centre. We are conscious that this development would put more pressure on local services.

“We are supportive of a development at North Mayfield, but not with a three fold increase in capacity on the site.

“We would like to see the layout amended from three story to two storey and see some tangible benefits to our community.

“It’s going to add 600 people to Mayfield and all we get out of this is a large chunk of green field removed.”

EMA said there would be a significant financial contribution made to education, adding that the density on the site was the same as other local developments.