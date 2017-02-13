Conference focuses on digital tourism

Stephen Whitelaw of Digital Tourism Scotland, is among the guest speakers at the first event organised by Midlothian and Borders Tourism Action Group (MBTAG).

MBTAG was set up earlier this year to develop the counties’ tourism industries.

The free event is on Tuesday, February 21 at the Peebles Hydro Hotel and is open to all tourism related businesses in Midlothian and the Borders.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for economic development Councillor Jim Bryant said: “It’s fantastic the group has managed to pull together such an impressive line-up of speakers in such a short space of time.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing more about how digital technology can have an enormous impact on tourism in the Borders and Midlothian by doing everything from connecting local businesses with customers to using the latest video techniques to bring services to a global marketplace.”

Stephen Whitelaw will speak about the latest digital marketing and tourism consumer trends.

Also on the agenda is a seminar by Mark Sorsa-Leslie of the Edinburgh-based Bubbal. Bubbal makes it easier to publish hyper-local content and connect with customers, visitors and potential consumers. The firm is currently working with ScotRail to pilot the use of this technology on The Borders Railway.

Dave Bowie and Nick Hyatt of 360 Video Pro, will show how simple it is to share 360 degree video in order to truly stand out from competitors while Alan Martin of Chat Marketing, will explain the current trends in social media and what they mean for local businesses.

Sign up for the free event at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-tourism-event-for-tourism-in-midlothian-scottish-borders-tickets-31414672130?aff=ehomesaved

For more information on the event or MBTAG contact Jemma Reid, Project Manager of MBTAG – jemma@mbtag.uk 07980 283407 or Fergus Watson, Tourism Advisor MBTAG – fergus@mbtag.uk