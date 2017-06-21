Construction firm backs Loanhead festival

Loanhead Children’s Day and Gala Week has been given a cash boost by Morrison Construction.

The contractor, which is building the new Loanhead community facilities, has donated £1,000 to the fundraising.

Ross Perfect, chairman at Loanhead Children’s Sports & Gala Day Association, said: “We are so pleased that Morrison Construction has decided to back our latest gala week.

“It’s always a special event that brings together the entire community.

“We can’t thank Morrison enough for helping us make this one of Midlothian’s best and most successful community festivals.”

Phil Brickwood, project manager at Morrison Construction, added: “We are keen to help out charities in the areas in which we build and the gala week is a wonderful example of a true community initiative.”

The Loanhead community facilities incorporates the existing leisure centre, a new primary school, after school and wrap around care, library, medical centre and early years provision.

The project is being carried out by Morrison Construction on behalf of Midlothain Council and NHS Lothian and is on schedule for completion this summer.