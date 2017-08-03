Construction starts on new Roslin housing

An opportunity to purchase new family homes in the historic and picturesque village of Roslin has become available to homebuyers with the launch of an on-site sales office on Saturday.

Aimed at those looking for the ideal blend of luxury living in a quaint setting with a short commute to the capital, Chapel Lawns is the latest development to be launched by homebuilder CALA Homes (East).

Work on the 79 new homes - from the firm’s award winning signature collection - started in March on land previously owned by Edinburgh University.

With properties ranging from cottage apartments to four and five bedroom homes, demand is expected to be high. Two separate four-bedroom showhomes are expected be available for viewing later this year.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Roslin is a famously beautiful village – and we are delighted to have the rare opportunity to offer a range of new family homes here.

“This development is a great choice for those wishing to escape the city while staying within reach – and we have had a lot of interest in the development, which we’re fully expecting to be the focus of very high demand.”

The development will deliver stronger pedestrian links from the village to Roslin Moat to the west and will also provide safe routes to the soon to be opened Roslin Primary School.