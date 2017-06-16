Consultation on Bonnyrigg schooling to end

There’s still time to give us your views on plans to use additional space at the new Hopefield joint Campus in Bonnyrigg for all nursery and Primary 1 pupils from Burnbrae Primary.

The proposals, if approved, would mean that when the new campus opens during the 2018/19 school session: Burnbrae Primary School will operate over two sites under the management of one head teacher; all nursery and Primary 1 school pupils attending Burnbrae Primary School will attend the Hopefield campus on Rosewell Road, and all Primary 2 to Primary 7 school pupils attending Burnbrae Primary School will attend the existing school building on Burnbrae Road. The consultation is running until Tuesday, June 20. A separate consultation is also running on proposals to relocate St Mary’s Primary School to the new Hopefield campus.

Paper copies of the Burnbrae consultation will be at Burnbrae Primary School and the Lasswade Centre. You can fill in the survey online.

Paper copies of the survey can be returned to any Midlothian library or school. You can also email: educationconsultation@midlothian.gov.uk or post to Sandra Banks, Midlothian Council, Education, Communities & Economy, Freepost SCO 622, Dalkeith, EH22 OBR.

Once the consultation period is over, views gathered will be included in a report by HM Inspectors of Education to the council.

It is anticipated that the final consultation report, setting out recommendations, will be presented to the meeting of the full council on September 26.