Convalescent home opens for summer season

Each intake lasts 10 days from the Tuesday to the Friday of the following week providing the beneficiaries with full board during each intake.

There will be seven intakes during the summer season with the home closing on Friday, September 1.

Beneficiaries from East Lothian, Midlothian and from other areas have already booked their place.

Anyone interested in cancellations to visit the home for a ten day break should contact the trust secretary Ella Egan on 01620 842278 or email whattonlodge@ yahoo.co.uk