Council gives residents fraud and corruption assurances

Midlothian Council has recently updated its anti-fraud and corruption, anti-bribery and whistleblowing policies.

These are a clear set of systems and procedures to assist in combating the threat of fraud and corruption.

These policies also provide protection for individuals who come forward to report issues.

There is an expectation that all individuals and organisations associated with the council will act with integrity. Elected members and employees are expected to lead by example. The council has a Code of Conduct which sets out the minimum standards of conduct and behaviours expected at work. However, occasionally some individuals will not meet the standards of this code.

The council has a Corporate Fraud Team dedicated to investigating fraud and corruption. This consists of two accredited counter fraud specialist officers who work to support services in preventing and detecting fraud. This support includes providing anti-fraud training and advice, conducting enquiries on behalf of services and carrying out investigations. Examples of matters that can be reported to the team include: housing tenancy fraud, misappropriation of assets, theft, distorting or concealing both financial and non-financial information, misuse of council systems, falsifying records and bribery.

Members of the public and council staff are encouraged to raise any concerns they may have by emailing corporatefraud@midlothian.gov.uk or calling the Corporate Fraud Team on 0131 271 3572 /3573.

Director of resources John Blair said: “If anyone has any concerns about illegal practices, any aspect of our operations, mismanagement of public funds or an individual’s conduct then they should report the matter to the council, feeling confident that we will carry out a thorough impartial investigation.”