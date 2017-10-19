Council leader to meet minister

The leader of Midlothian Council is to meet with Finance Minister Derek Mackay next month to discuss financial pressures.

Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab) will meet the SNP MSP on November 2 to discuss the issues facing the local authority as a result of continuing cuts in Scottish Government funding.

“I will be urging the Minister to provide additional, specific funding for Midlothian,” said Cllr Milligan. “This is on the grounds that we will be harder hit than other areas in terms of the financial impact of population growth.

“The fact is that we will be the fastest growing local authority area in Scotland in the coming years. If our projections are correct, and Midlothian Council’s grant from the Scottish Government does not rise in line with this growth, the effect on local services will be catastrophic.

“I will be seeking assurances from Mr Mackay that Scottish Government grants are not cut at the levels predicted, and instead they are actually increased to reflect the pressures we face.”

The Scottish Government is expected to announce its 2018/19 grant funding settlement for local councils on December 14.