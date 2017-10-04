Council reaches homes milestone

Midlothian Council has reached a milestone in its affordable housing programme by completing its 1000th new house.

Stacey Hogg, the tenant of the three-bedroom property at Robert Franks Avenue in Gorebridge, was presented with the keys to her new home by Councillor Stephen Curran, Cabinet Member for Customer and Housing Services.

A total of 1020 new council homes have been delivered in Midlothian since the council embarked on its build housing programme in 2006. Midlothian is one of only three Scottish councils to have increased its stock over the last 10 years.

​As with all the new council houses in Midlothian, the 1000th home has been designed for modern day living with fitted wardrobes, high levels of insulation and generous garden sizes.

​Commenting on her new home Stacey said: “It is very exciting to be moving into the 1000th new house! We as a family love our new home. It is warm, comfortable, in a lovely area and the neighbours are nice. We now have the space to spend quality family time together.”

Councillor Curran said: “Midlothian Council is delighted to move past the 1000th house milestone. We led the way back in 2006 by announcing a £100 million pound investment in new council houses – the first major investment in new council houses for over 25 years. Midlothian’s investment in housing has been one of the biggest by a Scottish local authority in a generation. Providing new accommodation like this helps to address the high level of housing need in our community.”

The increase in new housing stock also helps to invigorate local communities. The build programme is helping the local economy by bringing jobs to the building trade in the area.

​There are still more than 4500 families on the housing list. Midlothian Council is committed to further investment in up to 1000 more new council homes as it continues with its second phase of new housing development.