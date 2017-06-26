Council receives £25m for new Midlothian homes

More than £25 million is being allocated to Midlothian Council as part of a major Scottish Government commitment to stimulate investment in affordable housing.

For the first time, details have been confirmed of each local authority’s full funding allocation for affordable housing over the next three years to help councils and housebuilders plan their investment on the amount of funding available until 2021.

In 2018-19, £7.611m will be allocated in grant funding to Midlothian Council – rising to £8.610m in 2019-20 and £9.186m in 2020-21.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said the funding would support the aim of delivering 50,000 homes by 2021: “We are ensuring that Midlothian has homes that are high-quality, efficient and affordable. We are announcing to local authorities how much money they’ll have to invest in affordable housing until the end of this parliament. It means they can plan these new affordable homes now – with the certainty that the funding will increase year-on-year.

“This is also an important signal to the housebuilding sector in Scotland and demonstrates our commitment to the industry and the estimated 14,000 jobs our affordable housing supply programme supports each year.”

Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, added: “Increasing the supply of affordable homes is a key SNP commitment and plays a vital role in helping to tackle poverty and inequality in Midlothian.

“Committing funding until the end of this parliament will help ensure that Scotland leads the way in building homes that are high-quality, efficient and affordable, and will strengthen our housebuilding sector and the estimated 14,000 jobs that the affordable housing supply programme supports each year.

“The SNP believes that everyone in Scotland deserves a warm, affordable home and with a huge number of affordable homes approved last year, we are making great progress towards that aim.”