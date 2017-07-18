Council thanks following Bonnyrigg school consultation

Midlothian Council has expressed it thanks to everyone who gave their views on plans to use the additional capacity at the new Hopefield joint campus in Bonnyrigg for all Burnbrae nursery and Primary 1 pupils.

The views gathered will be considered by the council and Education Scotland.

The final consultation report will then be published, in both electronic and printed form, at least three weeks before the full council makes a decision on the proposal.

It is anticipated that the final consultation report, setting out recommendations, will be presented to the meeting of the full council on September 26.

The proposals, if approved, would mean that when the new campus opens: Burnbrae Primary School will operate over two sites under the management of one head teacher; all nursery and P1 school pupils attending Burnbrae Primary will attend the Hopefield campus on Rosewell Road, and all P2 to P 7 school pupils attending Burnbrae Primary will attend the existing school building on Burnbrae Road.

The consultation ran for six weeks, until June 20.