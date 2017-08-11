Countdown to extended Midstock music festival

With the Midstock music festival just weeks away organisers are excited about the move to two days this year.

And hopes are high that the fourth year of the festival at Dalkeith Country Park will be the best yet.

Set times for Midstock 2017.

The event takes place on September 1 and 2, with dance act TTF headlining the first ever Friday at the festival, joined by acts of the same genre including Judge Jules and Darren Styles.

While on Saturday, rockers Feeder headline a more eclectic line-up with the festival hoping to have something to cater for everyone’s music taste, with acts as diverse as Showaddywaddy, The Skids, Stevie McCrorie and Hut Dub Time Machine gracing the stage.

Wullie Slight, who organises Midstock with friend Scott Gunn, is happy with how preparations are going.

He said: “We are as ready as we possibly can be at this point, things are coming together, a few boxes to tick but all the acts are in,

Saturday headliners Feeder.

“Friday night is coming together well, we are quite excited with this being the first year with a Friday so that created a new take on the festival for us, it adds another dimension with it being a different type of night all being dance acts, it will be interesting to see how people react to that.

“Ticket sales are certainly better than they have been at this stage.”

And Wullie remains confident that they can cope with an extra day of Midstock.

He said: “We have found it reasonably okay up to now. Once we are up and running it could be different, but we will see how much more stress it adds, and also how much enjoyment it adds.

Friday night headliners TTF

“Everything is in place, it’s more or less just a day earlier so we think it’s manageable. Then hopefully we can add more to it next year, like an extra stage and possibly camping.”

As in previous years Forth One’s Arlene Stuart will compere on the Saturday, joined by Scottish wrestler Grado. While on the Friday night Radio Saltire presenter Katie G will oversee proceedings. And as well as the musical talent, Midstock will also include a funfair, a food village and bars.

Wullie can’t wait for the festival to begin and is particularly looking forward to seeing Feeder, who are set to release their Best of Feeder album, spanning 21 years in which they have had 20 top 40 hits.

“We are ready, Friday is looking good, we are just starting to get a buzz on now and we want to get as many people into the party as possible,” said Wullie.

“It’s a festival for all ages. I’ve heard youngsters talking about Showaddywaddy, people reminiscing about the Skids and there is a real buzz about Hut Dub Time Machine.

“And I can’t wait to hear the big hits from Feeder, they are by far the biggest rock act we have had at Midstock. It’s going to be a cracking weekend.”

For a limited time only you can pick up five Midstock tickets for the price of four for Friday, and four for the price of three for Saturday, go to http://midstockfestival.com/buy-tickets.