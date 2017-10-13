Country park gears up for some October fun

Autumn themed activities are set to ensure kids have fun in the forest this half-term at Dalkeith Country Park.

Taking place between Monday, October 16 and Thursday, October 19, youngsters will be able to try their hand at a variety of activities delivered by the Park’s Ranger.

Children can build their very own dens using natural materials found in the woods while learning more about hibernation. There will also be bird feeder making sessions and Autumn art challenges.

Julie Merrilees, visitor services manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “We have based our half-term programme of activities around the beauty of the woodlands in autumn. It’s a wonderful time to visit the Park, with spectacular scenery.

“Our activities will encourage youngsters to design dens and art using a wide range of materials from pine cones to leaves and sticks while teaching them about why the season is important to the abundance of wildlife living in the Park.”

Families can also take part in a free scavenger hunt which is taking place in Fort Douglas playground throughout the mid-term break.

Fun in the Forest takes place between 2pm and 3pm each day and costs £3 per child, per day. Booking is essential and places can be secured by calling 0131 654 1666 or emailing dalkeithranger@buccleuch.com. Suitable for children aged five and over and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more info on what’s on at the Park, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk and www.restorationyard.com or check out the Park’s social media channels: Facebook @DalkeithCountryPark, Twitter @RestorationDCP, and Instagram @Restorationyarddcp.