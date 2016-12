The old Dalkeith nativity display is now on show in the town centre again after being hidden away in storage for years.

The scene was tracked down and restored by local man Alex Boyd, who fondly remembers seeing it as a child at Jarnac Court in the 1960s. It will be on display in the shop window of 95 High Street over Christmas. Pictured is Brian Scott of Dalkeith History Society which is now responsible for the display.