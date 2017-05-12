Appeal following theft of diesel filters

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of diesel filters worth around £32,000 from a commercial van centre in Loanhead.

The incident occurred between 4.30pm on Thursday, May 4 and 7.45am on Monday, May 8 at a business premises in Dryden Loan.

Approximately 13 vehicles were damaged when the filters were removed.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone with information that can assist them with their inquiries to get in contact, particularly if they have been offered any of these stolen items for sale.

“These thefts amount to a substantial sum and we are keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist us in tracing those responsible.

“Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area of Dryden Loan, Loanhead between May 4 and May 8 is asked to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0549 of May 8, 2017 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.