Appeal for witnesses after horses chased by dog

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses after two horses were chased by a dog in Gorebridge.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Thursday (October 26) in the Gore Glen area when two women riding their horses along a path were approached by a dog.

The dog ran towards the horses, spooking them both which caused them to bolt and gallop away. One of the female riders was then thrown from her horse and hit a tree.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service were she remains receiving treatment.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the dog’s owner and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white female, aged around 40-years-old, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with long pink or red hair. Her dog is described as being white in colour and was possibly a greyhound.

Sergeant Stuart Aitchison of Dalkeith Police Station said: “The horses have been distressed by the dog who continued to chase one of the horses after the rider was dismounted.

“The rider sustained serious leg, pelvic and internal injuries. Both horses were returned to their stables without any visible injuries and we are eager to trace the owner of the dog.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who recognises the description of the suspect and her dog, to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3474 of the 26 October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.